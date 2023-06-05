Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

“Barbie” movie leads to shortage of pink paint

The set for the new Barbie movie required so much pink paint, there is an international shortage.

The set, which was built on the Warner Bros. Studios lot outside London, includes all the iconic elements of Barbie’s dreamhouse.

“Barbie” arrives in theaters July 21.

Report: Nearly 4,000 Americans lost jobs to A.I. in May

Nearly 4,000 people in the U.S. lost their jobs in May because of A.I., according to a new report.

Challenger, Gray & Christmas say that U.S. employers cited A.I. as the reason for 3,900 of the layoffs, equal to roughly 4.9% of May’s job cuts.

Amazon offers Prime subscribers free cell service

Amazon is reportedly trying to offer Prime subscribers free cell phone service

Bloomberg reports the company is apparently talking with all of the major U.S. carriers about a potential partnership.

So far, there are no details on what Amazon’s service might look like or whether it would offer the same level of service as cellular customers get now.

Oil prices jump as Saudi Arabia prepares to cut production

Saudi Arabia said Sunday it would cut 1 million barrels of oil a day as part of a deal between OPEC and its allies.

The move is sending oil prices up 2% overnight and could drive prices at the pump higher just as we enter the summer driving season.

Poll: Americans more scared of running out of money than death

In a recent Allianz poll, 61% of Americans said they were more afraid of running out of money than they were of death itself.

Fifty-nine percent of respondents said they had no idea how they were going to pay for their healthcare costs in retirement.

The biggest regret in all generations is not saving enough for retirement, while fewer than 1 in 3 said they wished they had spent more money on activities or experiences.