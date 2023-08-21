Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Sam’s Club sees sales bump from hot dog and soda combo

Sam’s Club decision to undercut Costco and charge $1.38 for a hot dog and soda combo has led to a bump up in sales.

Bloomberg says not only did the move bring in new customers, it also showed that Sam’s Club is now taking on Costco on price.

Foot traffic in malls up 12% in 2022

Retail experts have long sounded the alarm on malls in the U.S., but malls are not going extinct — they’re merely adapting to a new environment.

Many malls have reported robust occupancy levels and bigger crowds than before the pandemic, according to a recent market analysis from Coresight Research.

Coresight found foot traffic in top-tier malls was up by 12% in 2022 compared to 2019.

Musk: X to eliminate block feature

Elon Musk says X users will no longer be able to block unwanted followers.

It will offer the option of muting someone they don’t care for, though the “block” feature will still be available for those who no longer wish to receive direct messages from an unwanted users.

Removal of the block function could cause trouble for some; to be listed in the Apple and Google Play stores, the X app must provide a block function for users.

Southwest Airlines no longer offering early bird check-in

Southwest Aairlines will no longer offer “early bird” check-in across all flights, routes, or dates.

It started Aug. 15. The airline says early bird check-in will be sold subject to availability only, creating a new dynamic for passengers.

43% of parents have ‘no idea’ how to raise kids without smartphones

A study has found that nearly half of all parents — 43% — have “no idea” how people raised children before everyone had a smartphone.

The research from OnePoll and phone company 3 UK also revealed that moms and dads regularly use smartphones to shop for their kids and use them up to 77 times a week to search for advice.