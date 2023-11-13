Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King

Poll: Americans usually only tip 15%

A new poll shows that when it comes to tipping, many Americans are doing less than 20%. The Pew Research Center poll shows that 57% of American diners tip 15% or less for a typical sit-down meal.

UAW workers at GM plant vote against tentative labor deal

The majority of United Auto Workers members at General Motors’ Flint, Michigan, plant voted no on the union’s tentative contract agreement with the automaker.

Federal prosecutors accuse Apple of discrimination

The Department of Justice said Apple illegally discriminated against U.S. citizens and other U.S. residents in its hiring and recruitment practices for certain types of positions that went to foreign workers.

NYSE proposes new investment vehicle

A new investment vehicle would allow governments, farmers, and other owners of natural assets to form a public corporation that holds the rights to ecosystem services on a piece of land.

Chipotle founder opening robot-run restaurants

The Chipotle founder is opening robot-powered, meat-free restaurants. Each store will be manned by three people who will team up with robots.