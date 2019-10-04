Nonprofit tries to persuade former Hoosiers in tech to move back

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local tech nonprofit is trying to convince former Hoosiers to move back to Indiana.

TechPoint is hosting an event called the Wish You Were Here campaign. Through Saturday, the event will entice nearly 30 people from all over the country who have Indiana ties. The goal is to help them imagine what their lives could be like if they moved back.

On Thursday night, TechPoint had a welcome event at the top of the Salesforce Tower to showcase Indy’s landmarks. Candidates will also be able to meet with employers, look at housing and tour schools.

Mike Langellier, TechPoint CEO, said, “We’re introducing them to employers, and many times we’re introducing their significant other to employers to help make the job possibility happen. We’re exposing them to neighborhoods, housing and schools so that they can see themselves here.”

TechPoint said the hope is to take all the factors that make a move complicated and help simplify it for people in the tech industry.

TechPoint is a nonprofit designed to bring together Indiana’s tech companies, philanthropies, government, universities and talent to create opportunity.