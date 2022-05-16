Business

Recall issued for some Skittles, Starburst and Life Savers gummies

(Provided Photo/FDA)
by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A voluntary recall has been issued for several candies due to a possible thin metal strand in the gummies or in the bag.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall by Mars Wrigley Confectionery.

Products affected include Starburst Gummies, Life Savers Gummies and Skittles gummies.

Consumers alerted the company about the issue but no illnesses have been reported.

If you believe you have a recalled item, you should dispose of it.

Full list of recalled items:

Item Number Pictures Description UPC Code (first 3 digits)
10188298 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253092 136, 139, 140
10195414
10220867		 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253818
00022000284648		  
10188301 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Share Size 3.5oz 10022000253122 134,135, 137-142
10195413
10220796
10195750		 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sours Peg Pack 5.8oz 10022000253801
00022000284617
10022000259384		 134,135, 137-142
10220865 See image below STARBURST® Gummies Sour Berries Peg Pack 5.8oz 00022000284624 135, 138, 139
10222236
10136761
10222238		 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Gummies Five Flavor Peg Pack 7.0oz, 3.22oz 10022000285277
10019000083422
10022000285291		 136, 139
10081699
10195012		 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Wild Berries Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz 10019000083446
10022000244502		 136 – 138, 140, 147, 149 – 152
10195000
10195014
10095001		 See image below LIFE SAVERS® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 7.0 oz, 180g 10022000242058
10022000244533
00019000170491		 132-134, 139-140, 144-147, 149, 151, 152, 201
10224068
10228324
10229828		 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285956
00022000286727
10022000287363		 139 – 218
10229823
10230187		 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Original Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287325
00022000287434		 139 – 218
10224070
10228325
10229830		 See image below SKITTLES® Wild Berry Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz, 2.93oz 10022000285970
00022000286734
10022000287387		 138 – 218
10229825
10230290		 See image below SKITTLES® Gummies Wild Berry Stand Up Pouch 12oz 10022000287349
00022000287441		 138 – 218
10240169
10242246
10240168		 See image below SKITTLES® Sour Gummies Peg Pack 5.8 oz 10022000289749
00022000291073
00022000289735		 204 – 218
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)
  • (Provided Photo/FDA)

