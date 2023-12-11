Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Republic Services acquires west central Indiana trash and recyclables hauler

Republic Services truck. (Provided Photo/republicservices.com)
by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Phoenix-headquartered Republic Services says it has acquired a trash and recyclables hauler serving areas of west central Indiana.

Brazil, Indiana-based Wallace Bros. Disposal & Recycling began in 1996 as a family-owned and -operated company, its website says. The business served Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Vigo, and northern Sullivan counties.

Republic Services, in a statement to News 8, says the deal closed Dec. 1 and covers the Brazil market and some surrounding areas.

The statement says Republic looks forward to serving the new customers with its services. Republic will provide scheduled collection and on-call dumpsters for former Wallace Bros. customers without interruption, and no price changes were planned as of Monday.

The statement also says, “Many of the drivers that customers are used to seeing will continue to handle their collections.”

Customers with questions can call call Republic Services at 866-443-5904.

Brazil, a Clay County city, is about a 65-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Hundreds of cops gathered in...
Crime Watch 8 /
Horse rescued after falling into...
Local News /
Learning money tricks from holiday...
News /
Resolving Problems: Guns down, boxing...
All Indiana /
Colts & Pacers defeated, rough...
All Indiana /
WISH-TV kids play ‘Chika Chaka’...
All Indiana /
Golden moment while counting Salvation...
Local News /
Suspect arrested in Kentucky for...
Indiana News /