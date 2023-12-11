Republic Services acquires west central Indiana trash and recyclables hauler

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Phoenix-headquartered Republic Services says it has acquired a trash and recyclables hauler serving areas of west central Indiana.

Brazil, Indiana-based Wallace Bros. Disposal & Recycling began in 1996 as a family-owned and -operated company, its website says. The business served Clay, Owen, Parke, Putnam, Vermillion, Vigo, and northern Sullivan counties.

Republic Services, in a statement to News 8, says the deal closed Dec. 1 and covers the Brazil market and some surrounding areas.

The statement says Republic looks forward to serving the new customers with its services. Republic will provide scheduled collection and on-call dumpsters for former Wallace Bros. customers without interruption, and no price changes were planned as of Monday.

The statement also says, “Many of the drivers that customers are used to seeing will continue to handle their collections.”

Customers with questions can call call Republic Services at 866-443-5904.

Brazil, a Clay County city, is about a 65-minute drive southwest of downtown Indianapolis.