RITZ launches ‘Buttery-er’ flavored crackers with chance to win 24K gold butter stick

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Everything is better with butter, and a butter bar of gold – right?

RITZ Crackers are known for their butter flavor, but now the company is taking things up a notch with a new limited-edition “Buttery-er” flavored crackers.

RITZ says to build on its buttery-er launch, customers will have a chance to win a 24-karat solid gold bar– molded in the shape of a stick of butter.

In a press release the company said, “To commemorate the grandeur of the cracker, the RITZ brand is teaming up with renowned jewelry designer Greg Yüna to create a 24-karat solid gold bar in the shape of a stick of butter, valued at approximately $100,000, and offering fans who ‘Live Buttery-er’ a chance to win it.”

RITZ says people can create a TikTok video showing their love for RITZ crackers to win the gold bar of butter. For people who don’t like social media, traditional mail can be used instead. No purchase is necessary to enter the promotional contest.

To participate in the promotion RITZ says, “fans can showcase their Buttery-er selves by creating a TikTok video using the Live Buttery-er TikTok effect created by RITZ brand starting May 1st at 12 a.m. ET and ending May 20th, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. ET.”

People are encouraged to post their video to TikTok and in the caption tag @theritzcrackersofficial and include the hashtags #livebutteryer and #RITZcontest.

Photo of gold bar of butter(Photo Provided/ RITZ)

“The RITZ brand has become synonymous with golden buttery flavor,” Mayte Killeen, RITZ Senior Brand Manager, said in the press release. “With the new limited-edition Buttery-er Crackers we’re taking it to the next level for our buttery-flavor-loving fans by offering one lucky winner the ultimate prize of a 24-karat gold bar in the shape of a traditional stick of butter, all in homage to the extra buttery flavor they know and love.”

The limited-edition RITZ Buttery-er Crackers will cost $4.29 and will be available at stores nationwide starting on Monday.