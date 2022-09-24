Business

Salesforce Co-CEO will support employees worried about abortion access

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of central Indiana’s largest and most influential employers says it will relocate employees who are worried about abortion access.

Salesforce employs more than 2,300 people in Indianapolis.

The tech company’s leaders said in May they would relocate employees if they were worried about access to abortion.

On Friday, the chairman and a co-chief executive officer of Salesforce, Marc Benioff told CNN the company is debating pulling resources from states that don’t support equality and dignity, and that his role is to back his employees.

“We are dealing with a whole series of crazy presidents, crazy governors and crazy mayors all over the world in every country, every city and every state. The No. 1 thing I can do is let my employees know I’m here for them,” Benioff said.