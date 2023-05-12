Senior living community coming to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE (WISH) — A new senior community for people 55 and older is coming to Noblesville.

Promenade Trails will be built at State Road 32 and Little Chicago Road.

It will feature single-story cottage homes and apartments, as well as a pedestrian-friendly campus. The community will also feature a wellness center, pet spa, and more amenities.

Groundbreaking has already happened.

The first cottage homes will be done later this year.

The apartments are expected to be ready in mid 2025.