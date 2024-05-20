Indiana Silver Alert issued for 90-year-old man missing from Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Monday night for a 90-year-old man last seen Monday afternoon driving a red 2005 Ford Focus.

Raymond Joseph Schalk may be in extreme danger and need medical aid, the Greenfield Police Department says.

He’s described as 6-feet-1-inch and 180 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. The car he was last seen driving about 3 p.m. Monday has Indiana license plate 314BJZ.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.