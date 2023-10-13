Stellantis lays off 700 more workers at two Kokomo facilities

The sign is seen outside of the FCA US LLC Headquarters and Technology Center as it is changed to Stellantis on January 19, 2021 in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Automaker Stellantis and Samsung SDI will invest just over $3 billion in a new electric-vehicle battery manufacturing plant in Kokomo. (Photo by JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — Stellantis is laying off an additional 700 employees at two of their locations in Kokomo, Indiana.

Stellantis made the announcement Friday afternoon that it was laying off 650 workers at the Kokomo Transmission Plant and 50 workers at the Kokomo Casting Plant.

“As a consequence of the strike action at the Toledo Assembly Complex (TAC), Stellantis has announced temporary layoffs for an additional 700 employees from the Kokomo (Indiana) Transmission and Kokomo (Indiana) Casting Plants, effective Oct. 13,” the company announced in a written statement. “These plants have reached maximum inventory levels of the parts or components they supply for the Jeep ® Wrangler or Jeep Gladiator.”

More than half of the current Stellantis layoffs due to the UAW strike are at the Kokomo locations.

The automaker announced earlier this week it had recalled 300 Kokomo workers laid off in September.

A second statement from Stellantis on Friday said contract negotiations with the UAW “are focused on narrowing the gaps on issues that will bring immediate financial gains and job security for our employees while providing a bridge for the sustainability of the Company.”