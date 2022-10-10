Thunderbird bar in Fountain Square to close

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — What’s been described as a rustic-chic watering hole in the Fountain Square neighborhood is closing after nearly nine years in operation.

The Thunderbird bar announced Monday on Facebook that New Year’s Eve will be its last day.

Josh Gonzales is owner of The Thunderbird.

“Today we announce the end of an era. As we near our nine year anniversary, give or take a few weeks, we will be ending operations at Thunderbird on NYE. Our plan was to ride things out until we hit year ten and decide if we wanted to continue. However, circumstances have allowed us to end things a bit sooner on our own terms.

“Nine years ago we opened our doors in a fledgling Fountain Square as one of Indy’s premiere craft cocktail bars. Much has changed since then. The neighborhood has changed. The craft scene has changed. The food scene has changed. The city itself has changed. The bar has morphed into various iterations molded by the staff, the guests and the needs of the neighbored. In those nine years we had many highs and lows, put out hundreds of unique drinks and had some of the most talented bar and kitchen staff Indy had to offer. Our parties were killer and sometimes they damn near killed us.

“Not only has the city changed but so have we. I got sober, I got healthy and I got burnt out. The truth is I’ve lost my love for this industry. I’ve not set foot in a bar that wasn’t one of my own in at least three years. I have little interest left in cocktails or the food scene. It doesn’t inspire me as it once did. I’ve moved away from it and my commitment to running a bar has waned. My heart is not into it and not fair to keep pretending. It’s time to move on.

“Many thanks and much love to all those that have worked here and imbibed here. Many thanks to the talented people that poured their hearts out for this place. I’m humbled by you. Many thanks to the regulars that made this place special. You’ve honored us with your loyalty. And for the many mistakes we’ve made over the years…I sincerely apologize.

“New Years Eve will be our final night of operations. Stop in and see us before we close. We have serval shows planed in the next few months so keep a look out….I’m sure we will blow this fucker up on our last night. I’ll see you there my fiends. We love you all.”