Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Nearly half of voters concerned about AI

Nearly half of American voters believe ai-generated content will negatively impact the outcome of 2024 elections, a new report says.

A recent study, commissioned by Tubico, and conducted by OnePoll, found that politics is the number one media sector that has been negatively affected by deepfakes, according to respondents.

Over three-fourths say they are worried about AI-generated content being used to impersonate political candidates and spread misinformation.

Starbucks being sued over ‘milk discrimination’

Three Starbucks customers have filed a lawsuit against the coffee chain, alleging that its extra charges for non-dairy alternatives are discriminating against people with lactose intolerance.

They are seeking $5 million dollars in damages.

Family Dollar to close nearly 1,000 stores

Family Dollar will close nearly 1,000 stores.

Decades-high inflation has hit shoppers hard and a general consumer pullback has impacted Family Dollar customers and the chain’s profits.

In addition, the reduction in benefits for the supplemental nutrition assistance program, or snap, has left struggling families with as much as $250 less per month.

$1.50 Costco hot dog deal sticking around

The famous Costco $1.50 hot dog and soda deal is staying around for awhile longer. The chain’s CEO says the deal is safe for awhile, despite inflation.

National Pi Day deals across the US

Today is National Pi Day, a time to celebrate the number that represents the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, 3.14, and there are lots of deals for Pi Day.

7-11 has a whole pizza for $3.14 cents, while Burger King has a Hershey’s sundae pie, also for $3.14.