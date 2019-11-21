INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines.

Indiana turkey prices

The Indiana Farm Bureau said a 16-pound turkey in the state is 24% cheaper this year than last year.

Last year, shoppers found that a 16-pound turkey cost $21.47 on average. This year, that same turkey should cost approximately $16.32.

The decrease in consumer turkey prices can be attributed to competition between retailers in an effort to draw customers to their store for the upcoming holiday.

Online shopping

Fifty-four percent of workers nationwide will shop during the holiday season and 44% expect it to harm their productivity.

Robert Half International said the favorite days that people will shop online are Cyber Monday at the top, Amazon Prime Day and then any day.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly shares closed down .5% Wednesday.

This as the company announced a $400 million investment in Indianapolis that includes 100 jobs.

The money will go to enhancing the existing facilities at the Lilly Technology Center campus, which manufactures insulin.

It will also help Lilly increase its capacity to make other diabetes medicine, company officials said in a news release.

Gas prices

If you’re driving for the holidays, prepare for high gas prices.

They are projected to be the highest in five years over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Gas Buddy precits the national average for gas prices will be $2.56 per gallon.

AAA said the current average in central Indiana $2.42 gallon.