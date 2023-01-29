Business

Trader Joe’s asked customers to rank their nine top products. Here they are

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 7: Shoppers wearing surgical masks and latex gloves load their shopping-cart at a Trader Joes on April 7, 2020 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. The store lets in 10 shoppers at one time due to the spreading coronavirus. President Trump said the Centers for Disease Control was recommending that all Americans wear non-medical masks as a precaution, but said the guidelines were voluntary. (Photo by Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images)

(CNN) — Trader Joe’s asked its customers a simple question: If you were to spend the rest of your life on a deserted island, which nine Trader Joe’s products would you take with you?

More than 18,000 customers responded to its 14th annual survey ranking the grocery store’s most popular items in nine different categories.

There were some caveats this year: Gone from the running were five products that have won many times in the past (think Mandarin Orange Chicken and dark chocolate peanut butter cups), and instead are featured in its Product Hall of Fame.

The first Trader Joe’s opened in Pasadena, California, in 1967. Its founder Joe Coulombe (yes, Joe was a real guy), was a convenience store owner who wanted to open a grocery chain to appeal to a niche market of well-educated, well-traveled consumers. The idea led him to create a cult-favorite grocery empire.

Here are the products customers voted their favorites, in categories from cheese to entrees.