Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Purdue partnering with Ascend Indiana

Purdue University has formed a partnership with Ascend Indiana to connect more students to promising career opportunities in the Hoosier state.

Purdue students will be able to connect with Indiana jobs and internships that match their skill sets and interests and will receive increased one-on-one career guidance and job search support. In addition, this partnership provides Indiana’s leading employers with a unique platform for hiring Purdue students.

CDC study: Farmers face mounting mental health crisis

Amid a mounting mental health crisis among farmers, experts are working to make help more accessible.

A recent CDC study of occupational suicide risk found that male farmers, ranchers and other agricultural managers had a suicide rate more than 50% higher than the overall suicide rate of men in all surveyed occupations.

Michigan State University’s managing farm stress programs are alleviating financial emergencies, providing access to free hotlines and therapy, and building support networks within the community.

FDA approves Xolair to fight food allergies

Injectable drug Xolair was greenlit by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday to help reduce severe allergic reactions brought on by accidental exposure to certain foods.

It is considered the first medication approved by the FDA that can help protect people against multiple food allergies such as milk, egg, wheat, cashew, hazelnut and walnuts.

The cost of the medication ranges from $2,900 a month for children and $5,000 a month for adults, though the cost could be brought down with insurance.

Capital One buying Discover Financial

Capital One is buying discover financial, the parent company of the Discover credit cards, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The purchase would create one of the largest credit card companies.

More consumers are moving from paying with cash to cards as a result of generous rewards programs and the digitization of commerce.

Time is money — how much is time worth?

A survey of 2,000 U.S. adults revealed that, aside from their job duties, Americans think that they do $134 of work when factoring in cleaning, cooking and driving.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Experian, the survey looked at all of the ways Americans define “financial freedom” and found that for 54%, it simply means “having no debt.”

For others, it means having a substantial emergency fund, being able to pay bills for six months without worry, or spending less time worrying about their finances.