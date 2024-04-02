Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Report: You need to make more money to buy a home

The number of states in which Americans need a six-figure household income to buy a median-priced home has climbed to 22 from 6 in 2020.

Bankrate says prices are rising as homeowners don’t want to sell, especially if they have mortgages at super low rates from a few years ago.

In Indiana, a salary of $65,000 is needed to buy a median prices home.

Survey: Taxes are more stressful for young people

Taxes aren’t enjoyable for people of any age, but they can be particularly stressful for younger generations, many of whom may have never filed before.

In fact, 1 in 4 Gen Z taxpayers said they’ll need a therapist to deal with the stress of tax-filing season, according to a recent Cash App Taxes survey.

American Airlines to allow pets on board

American Airlines is relaxing its policy for passengers who travel with pets.

The airline is now letting passengers bring both a pet and a regular carry-on bag or personal item into the cabin.

Under the new policy, pet carriers will no longer be counted as carry-on bags, meaning travelers may be allowed to board the plane with their precious pet cargo plus an additional piece for just the $150 pet fee.

Samsung tops Apple for smartphone sales

Samsung has beaten Apple to regain top spot as world’s leading smartphone seller

The comeback is credited to the robust performance of its new AI-powered Galaxy S24 smartphones.

Samsung ceded the No. 1 position to Apple in September 2023, but the Galaxy S24, which features a range of AI functions, has seen a positive response in the market since its debut in January.