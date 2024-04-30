Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Hotel workers rally for more pay

Thousands of unionized hotel workers plan to stage a rally in nearly 20 cities on Wednesday to demand significant pay raises ahead of contract.

Report: Investors bought more houses in 2022

Investors, not solo buyers or families, bought more than a quarter of the single-family homes sold in 2022. The Wall Street Journal reports institutional investors own 3% – 5% of American rental homes.

Southwest Airlines to pay for flight delays

Southwest Airlines said it had launched a compensation program for flight delays as part of a $140 million U.S. Department of Transportation settlement over the carrier’s meltdown in December 2022 during a busy holiday travel period.

Report: Remote work opportunities still growing

The most popular remote job companies are now hiring for roles that transcend tech, like in real estate, health care, and even forensics, new research from job website Indeed says.

Companies offering deals for World Password Day

Companies like NordPass are offering discounts on their VPN services, while Enpass and Keeper have deals on password managers.