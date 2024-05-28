Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

More homebuyers seek parental backing for purchases

U.S. homebuyers are increasingly turning to family members, most often parents, for help buying a house.

A Freddie Mac analysis finds the share of young home buyers relying on older mortgage co-signers is as high as it has been in at least 30 years.

A separate analysis of federal mortgage data by Redfin suggests the trend in co-signers above 55 years old on younger home buyers’ purchases picked up even more in 2023.

Overall, 12% of home buyers relied on down payment help from friends and family as of April, up from 9% percent last year, according to data from the National Association of Realtors.

TSA: New traveler number record set on Friday

The TSA set a new record Friday for most travelers screened in a single day, with 2.95 million people passing through security checkpoints.

TSA had its third busiest day on record Thursday, with just under 2.9 million passengers screened.

Five of the top 10 busiest travel days in TSA’s history have occurred in 2024.

Number of high-paying remote and hybrid jobs plummets

After looking at more than a half-million jobs posted over the past year, Ladders found that remote and hybrid jobs paying at least $250,000 annually plummeted by 95% and 60%, respectively.

Only about 4% of these quarter-million-dollar jobs are fully remote, down from 10% a year ago. Less than 1% are now hybrid, down from 6% last year.

Amazon joins competitors in slashing grocery prices

Amazon is slashing grocery prices by up to 30% in hopes of luring inflation-weary customers. This follows in the footsteps of other major retailers like Target and Walmart.

The company said that it will reduce prices of 4,000 items at its Amazon Fresh grocery stores online as well as at its handful of brick-and-mortar locations.

Amazon Fresh shoppers will be offered discounts on meat, seafood, frozen food, dairy and cheese, beverages, snacks and pastas.

AR and VR industries expect major growth

The augmented reality and virtual reality industries are reportedly going to grow exponentially this decade. Market-foresight advisory firm ABI Research predicts the AR and VR industries will grow by 60% and 44% respectively from 2024 to 2030.

However, the growth won’t be led by the gaming industry, but rather, education and first responder training.