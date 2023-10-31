Tuesday’s business headlines

INDINAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

TREASURY TO BORROW NEARLY $2 BILLION IN NEXT 6 MONTHS

The U.S. Treasury outlined that it will be spending billions more in the next six months.

Secretary Yellen says it borrowed $776 billion in the last three months of the year. The most ever borrowed in a fourth quarter.

Goldman Sachs predicts no government shutdown

Goldman Sachs economists think Congress will avoid a shutdown after current Nov. 17 deadline.

They now see a shutdown this year as unlikely due to Congress grappling with geopolitical issues and the republicans electing a new house speaker Mike Johnson.

GOOGLE CEO Testifies IN GOVERNMENT’S MONOPOLY TRIAL

Google’s CEO took the stand in the government’s monopoly trial against it.

Sundar Pichai says it has paid billions to other industry giants, like Apple and Samsung, to make sure Google’s internet search engine worked as well as it should on those companies’ devices.

SOUTHWEST EXPECTING FINE FOR WINTER MELTDOWN

Southwest Airlines braces itself for a fine from the U.S. Government for last year’s operational meltdown over Christmas.

More than 16,000 flights were canceled over the holiday.

Southwest said it was notified last week by the U.S. Department of Transportation since the agency had determined that it had, “Failed to provide adequate customer service assistance, prompt flight status notifications, and proper and prompt refunds,” making a penalty “warranted.”

STUDY: SPENDERS ARE HAPPIER, SAVERS ARE WISER

A new study suggests that ‘spenders’ are happier, but ‘savers’ are wiser.

A poll of 2,000 American shoppers from Citizens Pay and OnePoll found 56% of Americans consider themselves to be “spenders”, splurging for things they want, while 34% identified themselves as “savers” who won’t shop until what they want goes on sale or becomes a necessity.