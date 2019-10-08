This March 19, 2018 photo shows Apple’s iTunes Store app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

NFL tickets

It costs an average of $161 for a ticket to see a Colts game.

That’s according to Vivid Seats and it was the 23rd most expensive in the NFL.

The most expensive NFL tickets were for the New England Patriots, more than $530.

Bank of America

Holiday season spending is set to slow this year due to warmer weather, a shorter holiday, increased inventory and trade-war tariffs.

That’s according to Bank of America.

It does predict retailers Target, Aarons and Burlington will do better than other retailers over the holidays.

iTunes

iTunes is officially dead.

Apple released its big new Mac update, Macos Catalina.

It has lots of new features, such as the option to let you use an iPad as a second screen.

It also kills iTunes and replaces it with three separate apps: Apple TV, Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

Apple Watch

The next Apple Watch may come with sleep tracking capabilities.

The Verge reported that a listing in the App Store for an Apple Watch alarms app seems to refer to an unreleased sleep app designed by Apple.

A sleep app would let you set alarms and it would track sleep patterns and wake you up at the best time in your sleep cycle.