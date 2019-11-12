INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines.

Microsoft Pro

Microsoft is discounting the Surface Pro.

It’s currently on sale for $599, which is $280 off its regular price of $879.

The device is powerful enough for things like web browsing, watching videos, social media and productivity.

Swine flu

The Swine flu, which has led to millions of pig deaths worldwide, could also cause a shortage of a particular heart medicine.

Heparin, a blood thinner, is made with pig intestines.

It’s widely used to treat heart attacks and prevent deadly blood clots.

PG&E

Bankruptcy utility PG&E is offering $13.5 billion in payments to victims of wildfires sparked from its power lines as part of its restructuring.

Bloomberg reports, however, there are disagreements in how the money should be doled out and if it should be in cash and stock.

New York Economic Club

President Trump is due to speak to the New York Economic Club Tuesday.

Investors will listen if he gives any clues about China trade.

Market watchers say his speech could have lots of risks from the FED to tariffs.