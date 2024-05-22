Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS — Here's a look at Wednesday's business headlines.

Survey: Inflation forcing people to change retirement plans

A growing number of older Americans are delaying or abandoning their retirement plans as they continue to battle chronic inflation, according to a new survey published by Nationwide.

More than six in 10 investors said their expectations for retirement have changed “significantly” in the last five years, while about 50% said their dreams for retirement have been delayed, altered or canceled as a result of the economic conditions seen in the last five years.

Fed: Families worrying more about finances

Parents are feeling the worst about their finances in nearly a decade – and experts say stubborn inflation is to blame.

The Federal Reserve study says the percentage of parents with kids under 18 that felt okay financially fell to 64% last year, compared to 69% in 2022. Thirty-five percent said price hikes were the main source of financial worry.

Report: 20% of small business owners undecided about election

Twenty percent of small business owners say they’re undecided on who they plan to vote for for president. That compares to about 12% undecided among the general public.

The Goldman Sachs small business survey found 55% of small business owners say they think presidential candidates aren’t talking enough about issues that concern them, including inflation, small business tax policy, and the regulatory burden on small businesses.

Nestlé to launch foods for people on weight loss drugs

Nestlé unveiled plans for a frozen food brand designed just for those taking the weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy.

It’s called “Vital Pursuit” and consists of pre-packaged, portion-controlled options from sandwiches to pizzas.

Morgan Stanley predicts about 31.5 million Americans will be taking these types of drugs by 2035, so there’s certainly a market for it.

The meals start at $5 bucks and are expected to be available later this year.

Red Lobster to not make changes to ‘at home’ line

Red Lobster has filed for bankruptcy but the cheddar biscuits aren’t going away.

A company spokesperson says there are no current changes to the Red Lobster at Home product line, which includes cheddar bay biscuit mix. It also features frozen cheddar bay biscuits, gluten-free cheddar bay biscuit mix, and coconut shrimp bites.