Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Forbes: Indiana 2nd best state to start a business

Indiana was ranked the second-best state to start a business. Forbes says its business-friendly environment is highlighted by a modest formation fee of $100, lowering the barrier to entry for new companies.

The state also maintains a solid business survival rate of 77%.

U.S. Debt surpasses $34 trillion

The federal government’s Gross National Debt has surpassed $34 trillion, a record high.

The National hit that level several years sooner than pre-pandemic projections. The debt equates to about $100,00 per person in the U.S.

Push for Cannabis legislation in 2024

2024 is shaping up to see another drug policy reform push for cannabis. Marijuana legalization for medical or recreational use is in play in at least a half dozen states for 2024.

About one-quarter of U.S. Subscribers to major streaming services, a group that includes Apple TV+, Discovery+, Disney+, and others have cancelled at least three of them over the past two years.

This is according to subscription analytics provider Antenna. Two years ago, that number stood at 15%, a sign that streaming users are becoming increasingly fickle.

THE BOX OFFICE IS BACK

The 2023 Domestic Box Office surpassed $9 billion, the highest since the Pandemic. ComScore says it’s still $2 billion short of the yearly movie ticket sales reached before the Pandemic.

The viral “Barbenheimer” phenomenon delivered a stunning boost to movie ticket sales this year.