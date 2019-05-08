Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Boeing 737

Even when the 737 Max plane starts to fly again, there is another challenge for Boeing – convincing passenger to get back on board.

A new survey by the Barclays Investment Bank suggests that they have some work to do.

While 19% of travelers said they’d book a flight on a Max as soon as they returned to the skies, a larger share – 21% – didn’t think they’d ever feel comfortable flying on the Max.

New drug

A new treatment for an infant muscle-wasting disease is about to gon on sale at a potential cost of $2 million.

It’s a record price tag and is likely to fuel the debate over drug prices.

Novartis is the company that developed the drug.

Google Pixel 3 phone

Google held its I/O Keynote Tuesday, where it unveiled a new cheaper Pixel, more details around Android Q and a new smart home device called the Nest Hub Max among other announcements.

The company also detailed its upcoming AI projects and revealed a faster, smarter version of the Google Assistant.

Google unveiled the long-rumored Pix 3A Pixel during the event, which is a cheaper version of its flagship smartphone that starts at $399.

Stock prices

Stocks have stabilized overnight after two days of volatility as investors braced for the increased likelihood the U.S. will raise tariffs on Chinese goods later this week.

China said its top trade representative to resume negations Thursday, a day later than planned.