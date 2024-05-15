Sweets and Snacks Expo returns to Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some of the newest snacks hitting the market are being showcased here in Indianapolis this week.

The 2024 Sweets and Snacks Expo will be held at the Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave. Over 1,000 exhibitors are in town for the convention.

This is the second time the conference has come to Indy, but the first since the pandemic.

“We’re new in the city, Caitlin Clark is new in the city so a lot of excitement is happening right here. We’re thrilled to be in Indy,” said Carly Schildhaus, expo spokesperson.

Over 16,000 people attended the expo on Tuesday, the first day of the event. The expo showcases the latest and tastiest products that customers will get a taste of potentially in stores.

“So much innovation that you feel, as you see people on the show floor feeling out all of the innovation, it’s a lot of buzz out here about a lot of different products,” Schildhaus said.

The Sweets and Snacks Expo is the only event that highlights sweets like chocolate, candy, and cookies with savory snacks like chips, popcorn, meat snacks, and more.

According to the Sweets and Snacks team, this is the largest trade show in the sweets and snacks categories.

The expo will also show the hot trends in two of retail’s highest-performing categories and gain strategies that drive sales for their businesses.

“All of the products that consumers will see on the store shelves in the next few months, that all starts here,” said expo spokesperson Chris Gindlesperger.

The expo runs through Thursday and is not open to the public. More information can be found here.