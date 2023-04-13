Cayuga man arrested for possession of child pornography

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)

CAYUGA, Ind. (WISH) — A Cayuga man was arrested by Indiana State Police for possession of child pornography.

State police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police investigated, obtained a search warrant, and served the warrant at a residence located on Maple Street in Cayuga, IN.

Ray Keller, 51, of Cayuga, was interviewed, arrested, and incarcerated at the Fountain County Jail.