Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Cayuga man arrested for possession of child pornography

A logo for the Indiana State Police. (WISH Photo)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

CAYUGA, Ind. (WISH) — A Cayuga man was arrested by Indiana State Police for possession of child pornography.

State police and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Police investigated, obtained a search warrant, and served the warrant at a residence located on Maple Street in Cayuga, IN.

Ray Keller, 51, of Cayuga, was interviewed, arrested, and incarcerated at the Fountain County Jail.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

State Road 58 to close for bridge replacement project
Local News /
Shelby County deputies find body spotted from helicopter
Local News /
Minneapolis to pay $8.9M over Chauvin’s actions before Floyd
National News /
Threat forces California lawmakers to cancel, work elsewhere
National News /