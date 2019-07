INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A huge name in the world of music is coming to Indianapolis. How legendary is this singer? She only needs one name.

Cher announced she will be making a stop in the Circle City on her “Here We Go Again” tour.

The “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer will play at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on Feb. 14, 2019.

Tickets for Cher’s Valentine’s Day stop in Indianapolis are set to go on sale Sept. 14 at noon.

