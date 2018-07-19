Child taken to hospital after southeast side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child was transported to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Rural and Minnesota streets just after 2:30 a.m.

IMPD says a 4-year-old was sitting on a couch watching TV when she was struck in the foot after rounds were fired into the apartment.

Police believe the shooting to be a possible drive-by.

The 4-year-old girl was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in good condition.

There were no other injuries involved in the shooting, including a second child who was in the residence at the time.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting is under investigation.