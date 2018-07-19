Child taken to hospital after southeast side shooting

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A child was transported to the hospital after a shooting on the city’s southeast side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The shooting happened in the area of Rural and Minnesota streets just after 2:30 a.m. 

IMPD says a 4-year-old was sitting on a couch watching TV when she was struck in the foot after rounds were fired into the apartment.

Police believe the shooting to be a possible drive-by. 

The 4-year-old girl was transported to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health in good condition.

There were no other injuries involved in the shooting, including a second child who was in the residence at the time.

No suspect information has been released.

The shooting is under investigation. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: