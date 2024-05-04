The impact of a student’s mental health on the broader community

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8’s Dakarai Turner is expanding on a previous discussion: Student mental health and its effects on the broader community.

News 8 contributor Emil Ekiyor joined the show Friday to discuss the topic, talking specifically about violence and its correlation with youth mental health.

“We look at mental health, we try to make it a poverty thing,” Ekiyor said. “We know today that mental health affects so many people. There are no socio-economic limits to mental health.”

Ekiyor said middle-class communities are also affected by mental health as much as lower income communities.

Ekiyor cited the national epidemic of school shootings.

“Our young people are going through a lot,” said Ekiyor.

As for how the broader community is impacted, Ekiyor referred to what he called the “brand of where we live.”

“What happens in Indianapolis affects us all,” Ekiyor said. “It affects how people see our communities.”

“We can’t say ‘that’s happening over there and they should take care of it themselves,’” Ekiyor said. “Eventually, it’s going to affect you.”