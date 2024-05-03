Victim of fatal road rage shooting was deaf, killed after ‘honking incident’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — 35-year-old Ryan Hawkins was killed Wednesday in a fatal road rage shooting. Hawkins was deaf and died after a “honking incident” led to him being shot, his family tells News 8.

Indiana State Police announced two arrests connected to the shooting Friday morning. 24-year-old Andre Briski, of Indianapolis, was arrested and charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Shawna Rowland, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with assisting a criminal and obstruction of justice.

Ryan Hawkins (Drew Hawkins) Ryan Hawkins (Drew Hawkins) Ryan Hawkins (Drew Hawkins) Ryan Hawkins (Drew Hawkins) Ryan Hawkins (Drew Hawkins)

The crash happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

ISP Sgt. John Perrine announced on Wednesday that Hawkins was in an incident involving road rage and gunfire while on I-65 northbound near the 103-mile marker. That’s south of the Southport Road exit on the city’s south side.

Hawkins went off the interstate and was ejected from the car, which ended up into a residential pond next to the interstate in the 7800 block of Tanza Road. That’s in the Redwoods Apartment Neighborhoods.

He died at the scene from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound, along with injuries from being ejected from the car.

State police say before the crash, it was alleged that shots were being fired from inside a vehicle toward the car that was found in the pond. Officers also located bullet holes in the side of the car.

Ryan Hawkins attended the Indiana School for the Deaf, his brother, Drew Hawkins, said. He went on to attend Gallaudet University, which is the only private federally chartered university for the education of the deaf and hard of hearing in the U.S.

News 8 has reached out to both schools for comment.

News 8’s Kyla Russell sits down with his family tonight at 5.