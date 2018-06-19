Children participate in camp that gives them chance to be firefighter

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Hundreds of children are participating in a one-day camp Tuesday to give them a glimpse into what fighting fires is like.

Brian Sanford Firefighter for a Day Camp kicked off Tuesday morning on the city’s east side.

It’s taking place at the Warren Township Government Center on Post Road near East 10th Street.

Approximately 200 children between ages 7 and 12 are taking part.

The idea is to teach some lifesaving skills while having a lot of fun.

Officials say 2018 is the 17th year of the three-day event They are expecting about the same number of kids every single day of the three-day event.