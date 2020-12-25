Local

Christmas tree recycling available at eight Indy Parks locations

by: Kyle Bloyd
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Department of Public Works has eight drop off locations for Christmas tree recycling at parks throughout Indianapolis.

Live trees must be free of ornaments, tinsel, tree stands and decorations.

Drop off sites will be open from dawn until dusk until Jan 31.

  • Broad Ripple Park (1610 Broad Ripple Avenue)
  • Ellenberger Park (5301 East St. Clair Street)
  • Garfield Park (2432 Conservatory Drive)
  • Krannert Park (605 South High School Road)
  • Northwestway Park (5253 West 62nd Street)
  • Perry Park (451 East Stop 11 Road)
  • Riverside Park (2420 East Riverside Drive)
  • Sahm Park (6801 East 91st Street)

