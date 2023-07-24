Circle City Broadcasting CEO DuJuan McCoy meets with President Biden, Administration officials

Indianapolis, IN– July 24, 2023 – DuJuan A. McCoy, Owner, President & CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, parent company for WISH-TV and WNDY-TV, and a Board of Directors Member of the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), announced that on Friday July 21, 2023 he met with President Biden and other senior administration officials as part of a delegation from the USBC.

The meetings, which included all members of the USBC Board of Directors, featured an exclusive discussion on the state of Black businesses in America.

The timely debriefing and encouraging words from President Biden culminated USBC’s annual National Conference held in Washington D.C. from July 19 – 21.

“I was honored to be at the White House as part of a delegation from the Board of Directors for the U.S.Black Chambers led by USBC President and CEO Ron Busby Sr., and to represent the state of Indiana,” said McCoy.

In a surprise visit with the group, President Biden thanked McCoy and all USBC members for their continued partnership and emphasized “there is still work to be done to ensure equitable growth and wealth creation for communities of color (see White House release here).”

“It was a first wonderful opportunity to have access to the White House to share the message of the U.S. Black Chambers with the administration as we continue to fight for equity and access,” McCoy said.

The White House Office of Public Engagement and National Economic Council hosted the group. The purpose of the visit was to expand economic access and opportunity for Black communities.

“I am very proud to be a Board of Directors Member of the U.S. Black Chambers since our missions are so closely aligned,” McCoy said. “This is a great opportunity to work directly with Washington, DC officials and policymakers for the betterment of historically disadvantaged Black business all across America.”

While in the nation’s capital, the U.S. Black Chamber, Inc. team also met with several administration officials, including U.S. Transportation Secretary and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg

About Circle City Broadcasting:

A multiplatform media company owned and operated by DuJuan A. McCoy. His media company includes WISH-TV, WNDY-TV,Circulus Digital Media, Circle City Broadcasting Entertainment and eMedia Augmentation Company.

About The US Black Chamber:

Known as the “National Voice of Black Businesses,” The U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. provides committed, visionary leadership, and advocacy in the realization of economic empowerment. Through the creation of resources and initiatives, the group supports a network of African American Chamber of Commerce and business organizations in their work of developing and growing Black enterprise.