Cloudy and cool Thursday

A mild start to Thursday morning with temperatures in the mid 30s with lots of cloud cover. Should be another dry and grey day with highs in the upper 30s this afternoon. There will be a passing system south of central Indiana bringing in the chance for a light wintry mix late this afternoon and evening. Lows will fall to the upper 20s to lower 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Friday will be a dry and chilly day with highs in the mid 30s and clouds. Cold and dry weather will stick with us through the weekend with highs in the mid 30s both Saturday and Sunday with a mostly cloudy sky.

Quiet and dry stretch will continue through much of next week with highs in the upper 30s with lots of clouds through the first half if the week. Our next system could possibly bring a light mix Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 30s.