Comedian Chris Kattan brings show to Indiana, Louisville

by: Tierra Carpenter
The last time Chris Kattan was on “All Indiana,” he gave us a demonstration of his questionable “Dancing With the Stars” moves.

He’s not exactly Fred Astaire, but that’s okay because he’s one of the funniest men you’ll ever meet and as everyone know, it’s the guy with the sense of humor who gets the girls.

Our favorite “Saturday Night Live” alum joined us live Wednesday to discuss his upcoming shows on Thursday Aug 11 in Louisville, KY, Saturday Aug 13 in Plainfield, IN, Saturday, Aug 20 Indianapolis, IN, and Sunday, Aug 21 in Fort Wayne, IN.

