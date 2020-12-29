Bipartisan support from Hoosier delegation for increased stimulus payment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The House of Representatives voted Monday evening for a big increase in stimulus payments with bipartisan support from Indiana lawmakers, including Rep. Andre Carson.

“I’m very pleased that the House passed the CASH Act tonight,” Carson, a Democrat who represents the 7th District, told News 8 about two hours after the vote.

The House bill would raise payments from $600 a person to $2,000.

It’s the latest twist to a roller coaster week.

After months of negotiations, the second stimulus bill passed initially with the lower figure, equal to half the amount that was in the first round. But when President Donald Trump said that was too low and threw out the $2,000 figure, Democratic leadership in the House jumped right in with their support, along with many Republicans.

“It would have been helpful if President Trump would have indicated his support sooner,” Carson said. “Instead of focusing on baseless election lawsuits, but I’m happy that we acted quickly.”

Carson was one of six from Indiana to vote yes to the larger payments, along with Democratic Congressman Pete Visclosky and Republicans Jim Baird, Susan Brooks, Greg Pence and Jackie Walorski.

Walorski tweeted, “I’m honored to stand with President Trump and fight for Hoosier workers and families. I just voted for $2,000 in direct relief payments to return money to taxpayers, help Americans get through this crisis, and rebuild our nation’s economy stronger than ever.”

Hoosier Republican Congressmen Jim Banks and Larry Buschon voted no.

Rep. Trey Hollingsworth, a Republican, did not vote.

“If you’re a Hoosier, no matter where you are, if you’re in Indiana, you’re in Putnam County,” Carson said. “These issues impact all of us universally.”

Carson said even with vaccine doses finally available, more stimulus is needed.

Monday’s vote total was 275 to 134.

Carson said the House bill will also give payments to dependents who aren’t children, like college students and the elderly.

“Is it enough? It’s more than the 600. What it does is helps slowly, hopefully repair a lot of the wounds and the loss of lives we’ve seen over the past year unfortunately,” Carson said.

Carson added he believes the Senate will take up the bill, though Republican leaders have not yet indicated they will do so.

“As long as the pandemic rages on, our economy will be harmed. We need to give people direct help to pay the bills, stay afloat financially and stay safe.”

We also reached out to the Republican congressional delegation from central Indiana, but only Baird’s office got back to News 8 and said he was traveling back to Indiana on Monday.

