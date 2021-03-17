Carmel Clay grades 6-12 to remain in hybrid learning model remainder of school year

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Students in grades 6-12 at Carmel Clay Schools will not return to full in-person instruction during the remainder of the school year, according to an update posted to the school’s website on Wednesday.

“We have determined that it is in the best interests of our students to remain in the hybrid model for the remaining 8 weeks of the school year,” said Carmel Clay Schools Superintendent Dr. Michael Beresford in a statement posted online.

Beresford cited social distancing, transportation, and class size and balance as the reasons for the decision.

The school said it plans to return to full-time, in-person learning in the fall.

“We will continue to work with our medical community and follow the safety precautions moving forward,” the statement read. “We will also work with the school community at CHS and each middle school to create additional social opportunities and events where students who feel comfortable can safely gather before the end of the school year.”

The school also apologized for any additional stress or pressure the continuance of the hybrid model was putting on the students, staff, and families.

Read the full statement below: