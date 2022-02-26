Coronavirus

Coffee shop, bakery to discuss mask use in light of new federal guidelines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some Indianapolis businesses weren’t sure if they would adjust their mask mandates based on the new guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We have a pretty good community of employees, and we value each other’s opinions. I think it’s something that we would talk about with our comfort levels first,” said Maia Wilson, an employee at Calvin Fletcher’s Coffee Co. in the Fletcher Place neighborhood.

An employee at neighboring business, Amelia’s Bakery, said its management wasn’t sure if it would remove its mask mandate.

Marion County is among 37% of the country listed as “medium risk” under the new guidelines, meaning people who are at a high risk for illness should talk to their doctors about whether to wear a mask.

“I don’t see us necessarily trusting the CDC to make the best decision,” Wilson said.

Wilson wants to see cases in Marion County drop just a little bit more before she sheds her mask. She’s hoping Calvin Fletcher customers will keep their masks on, whether her employer keeps the mandate.

“When you are coming into a restaurant or a business, especially if you are getting something to go, I think it’s pretty considerate, especially for the employees that work there and the people around you keeping them safe,” Wilson said.

Also after the change in CDC guidance Friday, Gainbridge Fieldhouse dropped its mask recommendation for fans at Friday night’s Pacers game.