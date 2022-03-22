Coronavirus

COVID makes comeback in the form of ‘deltacron,’ causing massive surge in global cases

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Omicron is out and ‘deltacron’ is in. Scientists describe this latest variant, also called BA.2, as a marriage between the two strains.

Deltacron now makes up 70% of all new coronavirus cases in the United States.

News 8 asked Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, if COVID is making a comeback.

“In some parts of the world, they are starting to see some surges,” Doehring said. “I wouldn’t say we are in a full blown surge just yet, like the overwhelming effects we had with prior surges. But, certainly, this is something we’ll have to keep an eye on and be prepared for, as we have been with all of the prior surges we’ve dealt with.”

Doehring says there are still many unknowns about deltacron in terms of its contagiousness and virulence. But, he says, there is some good news.

“We’ve had so much exposure to both delta and omicron here in the United States,” Doehring said “For the past six months, now going on a year, that when you combine that with the vaccination rates and booster rates, there is reason to be optimistic that we will not be impacted in a significant way with a future deltacron subvariant or any other variant that may emerge. At least in the short term.”

However, that could change, Doehring says. Coronavirus doesn’t play by the rules — they are still being written.