Indiana COVID-19 cases dip below 2,000 for first time since December’s spike

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana hit a milestone on Tuesday. For the first time since December, the number of coronavirus infections dropped below 2,000. This comes after 8 to 10 weeks of a consistent uptick.

Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, says these oscillations are not unlike other respiratory virus patterns such as the influenza virus.

“Every year when we go through flu season we see the same thing. The buildup of cases, they sustain for a few weeks or a month or two and then they drop off. That seems to be what we are experiencing now after such high transmission of the virus over the last two months.”

Doehring also said this could mark a turning point for the Hoosier state and Indiana might even be moving towards the back side of the coronavirus curve.

