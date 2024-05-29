Indiana dashboard adds 10 COVID deaths, 924 more cases of coronavirus in 3 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health has released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, May 28. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll since March 2020 rose to 26,529 on Tuesday from 26,519 on May 7. That’s an increase of 10.

Since Jan. 2, when the state reported 25,978 deaths, Indiana has recorded 551 deaths.

In comparison, Indiana on May 24 had reported 247 flu deaths in the 2023-2024 season so far.

The amount of probable COVID-19 deaths since March 2020 increased to 1,560 on Tuesday from 1,557 on May 7. That’s an increase of three.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana since March 2020 rose to 2,211,172 on Tuesday from 2,210,248 on May 7. That’s an increase of 924.

The state recorded a seven-day average of five hospital admissions and 119 emergency room visits on Tuesday. The May 7 figures were seven hospital admissions and 144 emergency room visits.

IDOH says 3,867,723 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 54.8% of the total population.

A total of 994,165 Hoosiers were up to date on vaccinations through Tuesday, the state’s website says. A total of 996,378 people have received the most recent booster.

More Indiana data on the coronavirus can be found online.