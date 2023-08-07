Indiana dashboard adds 16 COVID deaths, 2,172 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday, Aug 1. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,354 on Tuesday from 25,338 on July 19. That’s an increase of 16.

The amount of probable deaths decreased to 1,236 on Tuesday from 1,235 on July 19. That’s an increase of one.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,086,289 on Tuesday from 2,084,117 on July 19. That’s an increase of 2,172.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 14 hospital admissions and 103 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,865,223 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.6% of the total population.

A total of 909,157 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday and were up to date on vaccinations.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.