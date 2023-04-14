Indiana dashboard adds 58 COVID-19 deaths, 5,477 more cases of coronavirus in 2 weeks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is updated weekly on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 25,114 on Tuesday from 25,056 on March 28. That’s an increase of 58.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,214 on Tuesday from 1,206 on March 28. That’s an increase of eight.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases in Indiana rose to 2,065,880 on Tuesday from 2,060,433 on March 28. That’s an increase of 5,447.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 41 hospital admissions and 230 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,862,879 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.5% of the total population.

A total of 880,791 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

More Indiana information, including interactive graphs, can be found online.