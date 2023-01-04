Coronavirus

Indiana dashboard adds 80 COVID-19 deaths, 7,414 more cases of coronavirus in a week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data on the state’s coronavirus dashboard.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s dashboard is being updated only on Wednesdays.

Indiana’s COVID-19 death toll rose to 24,413 on Tuesday from 24,333 on Dec. 28. That’s an increase of 80.

The amount of probable deaths increased to 1,145 on Tuesday from 1,136 on Dec. 28. That’s an increase of 9.

The total of COVID-19 positive cases rose to 2,010,174 on Tuesday from 2,002,760 on Dec. 28. That’s an increase of 7,414.

The state recorded a seven-day average of 111 hospital admissions and 455 emergency room visits on Tuesday.

IDOH says 3,852,175 Hoosiers had completed the primary vaccination series through Tuesday. That’s about 55.4% of the total population.

A total of 787,331 Hoosiers had received the most recent booster shot through Tuesday.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,772,277 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 662,082,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 7,507,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.