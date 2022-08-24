Coronavirus

Indiana reports 11,324 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Monday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 11,324 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 30 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported. The state has recorded 23,357 deaths and 1,021 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,882,527 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 20,759,175 tests have been administered.

The state says 823 Hoosiers were hospitalized Wednesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,054,769 vaccine doses have been given through Wednesday in Indiana.

A total of 3,817,782 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Wednesday. That’s about 54.9% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,673,534 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 598,350,526 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,461,119 deaths.

