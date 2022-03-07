Coronavirus

Indiana reports 182 new COVID-19 cases; no new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department displays cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 182 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Jan. 2 to March 6.

A total of 1,685,176 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since February 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported no additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana for March 6.

A total of 22,118 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 899 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 19,078,384 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 590 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,167,232 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,688,552 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,488,796 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 447,201,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,003,871 deaths.

