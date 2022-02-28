Coronavirus

Indiana reports 313 new COVID-19 cases; 0 deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The department is now displaying cases by day by the date that the positive test was collected. New deaths and tests happened over a range of dates but were reported to the state Department of Health in the last 24 hours.

IDOH says 313 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19; those tests were recorded from Feb. 22 to Feb. 27.

A total of 1,681,685 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since Feb. 2020.

The IDOH coronavirus dashboard reported 0 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana.

A total of 21,953 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 890 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

A total of 18,959,208 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

There are currently 818 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 9,153,565 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,683,892 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,482,574 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 435,939,500 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 5,952,700 deaths.

