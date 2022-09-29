Coronavirus

Indiana reports 3,153 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indiana Department of Health on Wednesday released new COVID-19 data.

The data was collected through Tuesday. The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of the previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The department says 3,153 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of 17 Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were recorded. The state has recorded 23,651 deaths and 1,057 probable deaths for “All Time” from the coronavirus.

The “All Time” count for Indiana shows 1,921,993 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and a total of 21,020,838 tests have been administered.

The state says 437 Hoosiers were hospitalized Tuesday with COVID-19.

IDOH says 10,099,893 vaccine doses have been given through Tuesday in Indiana.

A total of 3,829,486 Hoosiers were fully vaccinated through Tuesday. That’s about 55.1% of the total population.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,723,060 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 616,537,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,541,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.