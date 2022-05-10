Coronavirus

Indiana reports 4,886 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in previous week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana Department of Health.

The state’s tallies — shown in the timeframes of previous week, previous month, previous year, and “All Time” — are being updated only on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.

The department says 4,886 Hoosiers tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous week.

Also in the previous week, a total of four Hoosiers died, and no probable deaths were reported.

Since February 2020, 1,707,085 Hoosiers have tested positive and 23,614 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19, according to the Indiana page of John Hopkins University of Medicine. A total of 19,725,810 tests have been administered since Feb. 26, 2020.

The state says 280 Hoosiers were hospitalized on Friday with COVID-19. The dashboard was not updated with Monday’s numbers.

IDOH says 9,327,484 doses have been given in Indiana, and 3,717,050 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. That’s about 57.1% of the population 5 and older.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 1,570,891 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 517,704,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 6,252,000 deaths.

More information, including interactive graphs, can be found here.